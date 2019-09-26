Share:

A model court will announce verdict in the 2016 Qandeel Baloch murder case on Friday as lawyers and prosecution have since concluded their arguments.

The case was transferred to the model court on August 3, with Judge Imran Shafi conducting hearings on a daily basis.

Aslam Mahira, father of Qandeel Baloch and complanant in the case, had nominated his sons Wasim, Arif and Aslam Shaheen along with a cleric Mufti Abudl Qawi, Haq Nawaz, Abdul Basit and Zafar, as those charged with the murder of the social-media star.

Primary suspect Wasim surrendered himself to authorities and was taken into custody a day after the murder.

He confessed to committing the crime, but later retracted his confession.

Over the course of the trial, Qandeel Baloch 's father also requested the court to pardon his sons, as he had forgiven them. The court however, ruled that the crime of murder was not a crime of a "personal" nature, and rejected his application.

The primary suspect is in judicial custody while the other suspects are on bail.

Earlier, the mother of the slain had alleged that her daughter was murdered by her son at the behest of Mufti Abdul Qawi.

Qandeel Baloch was murdered on July 15, 20016 in Multan's Muzaffarabad area.