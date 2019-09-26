Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that political opponents should help the quake victims instead of giving statements.

Talking to media persons after enquiring after the health of injured at Mirpur Divisional Hospital, the SAPM said if needed, the injured persons would be shifted to hospitals of other cities to ensure the provision of best possible medical treatment.

The SAPM urged the nation to remain united in this difficult time and help the affected people regardless of political affiliations.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the nation stands united after the tragic earthquake and all and sundry should take part in the relief and rehabilitation work for the victims of Tuesday earthquake.

The special assistant once again condemned the way social media misrepresented her remarks about the earthquake, saying that “My comments is being taken out of context.”

The SAPM said that the federal government would fully compensate for the losses suffered by the people due to earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

She said the government would sit with Azad Kashmir government and the National Disaster Management Authority to evolve a way forward for the relief and rehabilitation of the quake affected people. She said that 24 people were killed and four hundred others wounded in the calamity, adding that three hundred and seventy seven people have been discharged after treatment while 15critically injured persons have been shifted to CMH.

She assured that the Mirpur Divisional Hospital would be provided all necessary equipment including portable X-Ray machine to treat those wounded in the quake.

The SAPN said that she is visiting the quake affected areas on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government fully stands by the quake victims in this hour of trial.

She said compensation would be announced for those killed in the calamity whilst those who suffered losses in the form of damages to their houses and livelihoods will also be compensated.

Dr Firdous described the calamity as a national tragedy, stressing that all political parties and different segments of society should stand united to heal the wounds of quake victims.

Meanwhile, Japan has offered assistance for the victims of earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

The offer was made by the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan during his telephonic conversation with NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal.

The NDMA chairman expressed gratitude to the Japanese envoy and said that damages caused by the quake are being assessed.

The Japanese Ambassador also expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the calamity.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous said that all institutions concerned of the state, including the federal and AJK governments have initiated the recovery works in a coordinated manner to effectively address problems of earthquake-affected people.

She spoke to the media persons in Jatlan Town of Mirpur district along with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Muhammad Afzal. Dr Awan asserted that the quake victims would not be left alone and they would be helped to rebuild their damaged homes.

She said the NDMA and Pakistan Army are playing an important role in provision of relief to the quake victims.

NDMA Chairman Muhammad Afzal said that a 14-km road in Jatlan was badly damaged by the quake. He said machinery of Pakistan Army have been deployed to repair the road which would be opened for light traffic by tomorrow evening.

The NDMA chairman said the quake victims are being provided tents, blankets and food items including flour, sugar, ghee and rice.

AJK PM visits tremor-hit Mirpur

MIRPUR (NNI): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday visited the areas affected by the earthquake and reviewed relief efforts. During the visit, the AJK PM directed the officials to accelerate the relief efforts. He also listened to complains of the earthquake affected people and ordered to resolve those complaints. Later, talking to media, Raja Farooq said that tents would be provided to the earthquake affected people at all cost till tonight, adding that the women and children would be provided aid on priority basis. The AJK PM went on to say that the earthquake is a bigger test and the government would completely rehabilitate affected population.

Mirpur observes public holiday

MIRPUR (AJK) (INP): A public holiday was declared in Mirpur on Wednesday in the aftermath of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, which killed 22 people and injured more than three hundred. Meanwhile, the educational institutions will remain closed for two days. The epicentre of the 5.8-magnitude quake, which was also felt in other parts of the country, was near Azad Kashmir’s city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in Punjab. Several houses, shops and buildings collapsed in different parts of Azad Kashmir, whereas, images obtained from the affected areas show massive cracks in roads.