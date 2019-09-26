Share:

Three people were killed after the roof of a structure at Malakand University in Lower Dir collapsed Thursday morning.

The structure was where a security guard working at the university lived. At the time of the collapse, his entire family was inside the structure. He, his son, and his grandson were killed. His wife, another son, and a grandson have been reported injured.

The guard himself was from the Swat District, although sources say that the guard had been working at the Malakand University for years.

Police say the house was structurally unsound. Its structural integrity may have weakened more since the earthquake and its aftershocks in the Jhelum-Mirpur area.

Malakand University is yet to comment on the provision of a structurally unsound house to one of its employees.