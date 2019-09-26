Share:

SIALKOT-A delegation of as many as 141 male and female Sikh Yatrees from UK and India visited Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri here on Wednesday.

According to Sardar Jaskaran Singh, caretaker of Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot, the UK-based Sardar Ranjeet Singh Rana led the delegation.

The Sikh Yatrees performed their religious ritual there and distributed sweets and charity foods.

Several Sikhs also refreshed their per-partition memories. They also hailed the splendid hospitality by the Pakistani government.

On the occasion, they expressed gratitude to Pakistani government for looking after Gurdwaras and other sacred places of the Sikhs in Pakistan. They said that the minorities are enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan, as the Pakistan government has been making all out sincere efforts to protect the basic rights of the minorities in the country.

They said that every religion of the world gives the lessons of love, peace, unity, integrity, brotherhood, tolerance, affection and respect of humanity.

SMUGGLED IRANIAN GOODS SEIZED

Anti-Smuggling Squad of Sialkot Customs seized smuggled Iranian nylon, juices, perfumes, cigarettes, chocolates and other eatables worth millions of rupees from two dubious trucks during a special checking near here.

Senior officials told the newsmen that the Sialkot Customs’s Anti-Smuggling Squad seize smuggled Iranian nylon (worth of Rs15 million), reaping films (worth Rs11 million) etc, besides, arresting two accused drivers as well.

Officials added that the Sialkot Customs had also seized the smuggled auto spare parts, scrap, clothes, soaps, ladies bags (worth Rs30 million) from Sialkot region during the running month yet.