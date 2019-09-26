Share:

On charges of extortion, the law student accusing former BJP minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Indian police have also registered cases against her friends, who tried to run a social media campaign against the senior BJP politician, The Hindu says.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the BJP government in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh asking if this was the BJP’s justice.

Both the victim's family and friends reject accusations of extortion. On the charge of extortion, even the bail application of the student has been rejected by the police, which in India is being perceived as sympathetic to the BJP leader.

“Unnao rape case: Victim’s father is killed. Victim’s uncle is arrested. Following massive public pressure and after 13 months, accused MLA arrested. Attempt to kill the victim’s family. Shahjahanpur rape case: Victim arrested. Victim’s family being pressured,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader also accused the police of responding slowly to the allegation of rape against a BJP statesman. It was only after public pressure, she said, that the law student's case was taken seriously.

“Even the charge of rape has not been put on the accused BJP leader. This is BJP’s justice?” she said.

Chinmayanand, sent to judicial custody after his arrest, was booked under section 376C of the IPC, a charge with lesser punishment than rape. Since the case began to develop, the BJP has distanced itself from the statesman, claiming that he was no longer a member of the BJP.