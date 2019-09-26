Share:

Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland today said a "safe and secure" situation in the Rohingya camps and surrounding areas in Cox's Bazar must be upheld so that Rohingyas and host communities can feel safe and protected, says The Daily Star.

Heads of Mission of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, in a joint press statement, laid emphasis on joint efforts by the international community to ensure repatriation of Rohingyas in "voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable" manner.

"We note with concern that the conditions for return of the Rohingyas to Rakhine State in Myanmar in a voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable manner are not yet met," they said.

The envoys, who visited the Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazaar said the international community must work jointly to urge and support steps by Myanmar towards a situation where safe reparations are possible.

After accusing the Myanmar government of continuing to persecute the Rohingya people, Bangladesh has now enlisted the help of China, which it hopes will pressure the Myanmar government into creating safe conditions for the Rohingya people.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017.