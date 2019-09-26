Share:

LAHORE - As per vision of its Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique, Tevta opens itself to stakeholders for easy accessibility and Feedback by launching a two way communication policy for keeping the stakeholders abreast with latest developments and encouraging their feedback to bring about improvement by going digital on various Social Media platforms. To ensure the digital accessibility of Tevta management to its stakeholders including students, teachers, employees etc, Tevta has opened its Facebook Twitter and Instagram accounts to provide easy accessibility of the management and welcoming necessary feedback for helping Tevta high-ups’ to initiate steps and measures aimed at bringing about necessary improvement, where required.

Information regarding these accounts has been passed on to its students and staff for following it on these digital platforms for the purpose accordingly. People can follow TEVTA on digital platforms thus created at following IDs i.e. Twitter at @punjab_tevta, Facebook at @tevtianpunjab and Instagram at @punjab_tevta.