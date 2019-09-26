Share:

KARACHI - Many areas of Karachi witnessed heavy to moderate rain on the third consecutive day as the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that at least 104 millimeter rainfall was recorded in the city from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Surjani, North Karachi, New Karachi, Landhi, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and some other localities received heavy to moderate rain on and off. As per statistics issued by the PMD, Surjani Town received 36 mm rain, North Karachi 22 mm, University Road 13mm, Landhi 12mm, Nazmiabad eight mm, Gulshan Hadeed seven mm, Sadder three mm, two and one mm rain was recorded near Jinnah terminal and Masroor Base respectively.

Two people died in mishaps during rain in the city as one was electrocuted and another lost his life as the wall collapsed. As per rescue sources, 40-year old Kamal Son of Fayyaz was electrocuted at a shop in Baldia Town. In another incident a man namely Musarrad Williams died as the wall of home collapsed in Korangi Ibrahim Haidery. Both bodies were brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for Medico-legal formalities. The PMD forecasted rain and thundershower on Thursday (today) at isolated places in Karachi and other districts of Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta and Dadu.

Intermittent rainfall that started from Monday brought respite for the Karachiites who were witnessing halt of sea breeze due a depression created in the Arabian Sea and temperatures soaring up to 40 C.

On the other hand, Key routes in the city including Shahra-e-Faisal, roads leading to Saddar, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Shahra-e-Pakistan and others witnessed traffic jams and pools of the water.

The electricity remained partially suspended in different areas; however it was restored later. “The power supply was temporarily switched off in a few low-lying areas including Korangi, Gadap, Bin Qasim and Surjani as well as in areas with a high prevalence of kundas in the interest of public safety, K-Electric’s Rapid Response Teams immediately responded to few emerging faults to restore power supply to affected areas swiftly,” KE spokesperson said.

The PMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall and thunderstorms at isolated places in Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Badin, Thatta and Dadu from Friday to Monday. It also alerted that heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and Karachi on Saturday and Sunday.