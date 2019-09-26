Share:

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday allowed outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed , to draw money from his bank account for basic expenses.

According to reports, Pakistan had approached UNSC with a request to let the JuD chief to use his bank account for personal expenses.

“The Chair has the honour to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee’s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorize certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed to cover basic expenses,” a note by the chair said.

Reports further said UN has allowed Saeed to withdraw approximately $1,000 to cover necessary basic living expenses for him and his family.

On July 17, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested Saeed while he was travelling from Gujranwala from Lahore. He was taken into custody as part of the government's crackdown against banned organizations under the National Action Plan.