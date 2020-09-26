Share:

PESHAWAR - Police have arrested 11 people and also recovered 5kg heroin, 6kg charas, ice and wine bottles in two raids.

During an operation in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station, the police arrested seven persons and also recovered weapons, Rs.20,000 on bet from a gambling den as well as drugs in areas near Rehman Baba Graveyard, Guldara, and Dir Colony.

According to Peshawar Police spokesman, Gulbahar police also raided an area and recovered ice, weapons and wine besides arresting four people identified as Hazrat, Khushal, Haroon and Asmat.