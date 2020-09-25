Share:

ATTOCK - Two persons died, six got injured in a road accident in Attock. As per Rescue 1122, a Peshawar bound passenger bus coming from Lahore rammed into a roadside ditch as driver of the bus lost control due to over speeding on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Brahma Bhattar Interchange in limits of Hassanabdal Police Station. According to Dr Ishfaq Mian, District Emergency Officer, the bus turned turtle after falling in a roadside ditch. He said that those who died included a man and a woman while the six injured include two children, two women and one male passenger. He said that the dead and injured were shifted to various hospitals of the area.