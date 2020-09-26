Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian aggressive and expansionist designs as a major threat to peace and stability not only in the region but South Asia.

Addressing a public gathering at Jura sector near LoC in Neelum valley, he said If India dared to cast an evil eye on our boundaries, Kashmiris backed by valiant Pak Army will inflict a humiliating defeat on it.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid rich tributes to Pak Army martyrs who shed their lives for protecting our motherland.

The AJK PM announced to give sub division status to Jura.