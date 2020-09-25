Share:

LAHORE-Services Sports Control Board with the collaboration of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) organised Athletes Fitness, Grooming and Competency consolidation course, which concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza graced the closing ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants while President Services Sports Control Board Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, Secretary Services Sports Control Board Lt Col Ghulam Shabbir and other dignities were also present at the concluding ceremony. As many as 80 participants from all the provinces, AJK, FATA and Gilgat Bultistan attended the five days long course. Nine lecturers were given by four experts from world athletics and five experts by profession on the different issues related to Athletes Fitness, Grooming and Competency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fehmida Mirza said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a clear vision to put Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity. “This course would be helpful to promote athletics and fitness skills adding that collective efforts during this difficult time would help to promote the sports,” she added.

IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and President Services Sports Control Board Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas posing for group photo with the participants.