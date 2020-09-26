Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has directed all departments of Punjab to follow the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure transfer of visually impaired daily wagers on contract within a month.

He was presiding over a review meeting in this regard here on Friday. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and Secretary Social Welfare were also present. Basharat said that the Chief Minister had given the target of transferring 645 daily wagers on contract basis but so far only 319 persons have been recruited.

The regularization of the remaining 326 daily wagers must be completed soon. He said that it was a priority of the government to solve all the issues being faced by the visually impaired persons so the concerned departments should do their utmost to address these problems of special needs persons.

The Chairman Blinds Association thanked the Chief Minister and Raja Basharat saying that their long-standing problems were being solved with their special attention. Representatives of the visually impaired persons were specially invited to the meeting on the instructions of the Minister for Law and Social Welfare.

Collective efforts needed to ensure protection to human rights

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine has said Punjab undoubtedly is the first province that launched the Human Rights Policy 2018 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

These views were expressed by the minister while presiding over a meeting here on Friday while Secretary Human Rights Nadeemur Rehman, Director M Yousaf and other officers were also present.

The minister said committees of Human Rights Task Force had rendered excellent services during COVID-19, adding that collective efforts needed to ensure the protection of human rights throughout the province.

Briefing the minister about two year performance of the department, Secretary Nadeemur Rehman said in the last two years, 55,000 applications had been received at the Citizen Portal of Prime Minister which was sent to officers of departments concerned.

Director Muhammad Yousuf informed the meeting that under the human rights policy, the rights of children, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and senior citizens etc were being ensured, adding that special consultation process on the proposed legislation was underway.

He mentioned that Human Rights Department had conducted training sessions to various institutions across the province, in which 101,758 officials had been trained since August 2018.

The provincial minister urged Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman to make special arrangements to further improve performance of the department as day and night efforts would have to be made to ensure protection of human rights as it was a sensitive issue.