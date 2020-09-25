Share:

ISLAMABAD-Cardi B says she’s happily single following her breakup with Offset. The Grammy-winning artist, 27, talked about the current state of her love life on her OnlyFans page. ‘I could date any man I want ... my DMs are flooded,’ said the WAP performer, who filed to split from the Migos rapper earlier this month in Atlanta, saying the union was ‘irretrievably broken.’ The singer, whose full name is BelcalisMarlenisAlmánzar, said her time is consumed with work and she’s not looking for another relationship. ‘I don’t actually want to date nobody - I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy,’ she said. The I Like It performer reiterated that the choice to split was her’s, and that she wasn’t sensitive about it. She said that despite the split, she remains on cordial terms with Offset, 28, whose real name is KiariKendrellCephus.