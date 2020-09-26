Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two civilians including an 8-year old boy were injured on Friday as Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in Baroh Sector targeting civil population.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the latest incident was 2,340th ceasefire violation by the Indian Army troops in 2020.

Also, Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in which two innocent civilians received serious injuries. The “indiscriminate and unprovoked” ceasefire violation by the Indian occupation forces on September 24 in Baroh Sector of the LoC caused serious injuries to 35-year old Shakeel Ayub s/o Muhammad Ayub and 8-year old Luqman Shakeel s/o Shakeel Ayub, residents of Baroh Village, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2340 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 Shahadat and serious injuries to 187 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Indian diplomat, summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was informed that “such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.”

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.” Pakistan informed India that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention of the world from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

