LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given in-principle approval to taking various measures including up-gradation of the nursing service structure while presiding over a high-level meeting here on Friday.

The meeting decided to streamline the promotion criterion of the nurses and the meeting also gave in-principle approval to awarding Phil and PhD scholarships to the nursing sector.

Buzdar said that nursing schools will be given the status of colleges, along with the provision of hostel facilities, so that the residential problems of the nurses could be solved permanently. He said that nurses would be sent abroad on scholarships and necessary measures will be taken to ensure the betterment of the nursing sector.

A mega package will soon be announced by the CM for the nurses. The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government had introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector and more than 50 lakh ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ have been distributed among the deserving people.

Its scope will further be extended gradually, he said. The CM directed that a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness among the beneficiaries of Sehat Insaf Cards besides examining to include social security hospitals in the panel.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company’s board should immediately be completed, he added.

Also, while directing to prepare a business plan for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, said that the health department, with the consultation of concerned authorities, should present final recommendations so that decisions could be taken for the effective working of the institution.

Secretary Specialized Health and Medical Education gave a briefing regarding proposed measures for the betterment of nursing cadres, Sehat Insaf Cards and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute. The Chief Minister was briefed that 62 kidneys and seven livers have been transplanted so far in PKLI.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Information, Dean PKLI and others attended the meeting.