Share:

SUKKUR-Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar has directed the Deputy Commissioners of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to control prices and ensure availability of edibles and implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus in the division.

Presiding a meeting here on Friday, the Commissioner Sukkur said that officials of all the departments should perform their duties devotedly to discourage hoarding and profiteering and provide relief to the masses.

DC for timely completion of all ongoing development schemes

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Friday has directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

He said this in a performance review meeting at his office. The deputy commissioner reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects in the district.

He directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensured best possible quality in execution of the development works.