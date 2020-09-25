Share:

RAWALPINDI - A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday over-turned the death sentence awarded to three murder convicts on two counts by an anti-terrorism court in 2019, converting the sentence into life imprisonment. The division bench, comprised Justice Sadaqat Ali and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram pronounced the verdict. The convicts Muhammad Adeel, Ahtesham Shehzad and Tahir Mehmood were found guilty of murdering a police constable Muhammad Ramzan and injuring another cop Muhammad Irfan in a brazen armed attack on police patrolling party in area of Dina (Jhelum) when police tried to stop them for checking.