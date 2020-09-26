Share:

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Saturday morning rose to 5,903,932, India's federal health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 85,362 new cases were reported from across the country. Besides this, 1,089 deaths were also recorded.

"The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 5,903,932 and death toll is 93,379," reads the information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, 4,849,584 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 960,969," the information released by the ministry further reads.

Meanwhile, so far over 70 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

"A cumulative total of 70,269,975 samples have been tested up to 25 September 2020," Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Saturday.

Out of these tests, 13,41,535 were conducted on Friday alone.

Currently, India is in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic. Globally India is the second worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic.