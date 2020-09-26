Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur district administration on Friday has launched crackdown against sale of banned plastic shopping bags keeping in view of environmental hazards. A team of district administration along with officials of the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Sukkur raided stores and vendors in keeping the non-biodegradable shopping bags. According to the officials, raids were conducted on stores in city including Shahi Bazar, Ghareeb Aabad, Minara Market and Dhak road. The raiding teams have seized thousands of shopping bags and imposed fines on shopkeepers directing them to use bio-degradable bags.

The district administration has completely banned use and sale of non-degradable shopping bags.