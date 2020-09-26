Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diplomats from various countries have lauded Pakistan for providing them the opportunity to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to see the plight of civil population living in traumatic conditions because of the unprovoked targeted firing by the Indian security forces.

Ambassadors, diplomats and defence attaches from 24 countries and representatives of international organizations have visited the Jura Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomats were from Azerbaijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Australia, Iran Iraq, the UK, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, France, Afghanistan, Greece and Libya.

Interestingly, the foreign dignitaries freely interacted with the local people and talked to them. Members of the delegation also met the victims of Indian LoC ceasefire violations.

They also visited shops over there and talked to the shopkeepers. They had observed the impact of the ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces. Some of them have also taken pictures and later shared them on social media.

They thanked the Director General ISPR, Major Gen. Babar Iftikhar for making excellent arrangements for their visit.

In various social media posts, the ambassador of European Union in Pakistan said the visit had provided them with an opportunity to meet people affected by the LoC dispute. The visit also provided them opportunity to see the beauty of Kashmir.

In his tweet, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan said that unlike India Pakistan has always provided opportunity to visit the LoC to know realities on the ground.

Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan, senior diplomats from the British High Commission and French Embassy also freely visited the locals and intermingled with the residents.

During the visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar briefed the delegation about the latest situation along the LoC.

He informed the diplomats that there had been an increase in ceasefire violations since 2014. “India is violating human rights in occupied Kashmir,” he said. “It is committing provocations and deliberately targeting civilian population with heavy weapons to divert attention from its oppression of minorities,” he added.

Maj Gen Iftikhar further stated that on July 30 and 31, the Indian forces used cluster ammunition, targeting the civilian population of Neelam Valley. Fragments of the used ammunition were also shown to the diplomats. “Use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under international law,” he said.

The head of the military’s media wing reiterated that the Indian army was using cluster bombs on children and innocent civilians and has carried out 2,333 violations along the LoC this year, whereas the Pakistan army only targeted the Indian army’s checkposts.

“Pakistan Army’s behaviour is a proof that it’s a professional force,” he said. He called for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions, stressing that the entire region was at risk due to the situation in Kashmir.

He also said that Pakistan had always welcomed the United Nations Military Observers Group (UNMOGIP), international media and foreign diplomats to visit the LoC, and had given them access to the local population to assess the situation on the ground.

baijan, Bosnia Herzegovina, European Union, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Australia, Iran Iraq, the UK, Poland, Uzbekistan, Germany, Switzerland, Egypt, France, Afghanistan, Greece and Libya.

Interestingly, the foreign dignitaries freely interacted with the local people and talked to them. Members of the delegation also met the victims of Indian LoC ceasefire violations. They also visited shops over there and talked to the shopkeepers. They had observed the impact of the ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces. Some of them have also taken pictures and later shared them on social media. They thanked the Director General ISPR, Major Gen. Babar Iftikhar for making excellent arrangements for their visit. In various social media posts, the ambassador of European Union in Pakistan said the visit had provided them with an opportunity to meet people affected by the LoC dispute. The visit also provided them opportunity to see the beauty of Kashmir. In his tweet, the ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan said that unlike India Pakistan has always provided opportunity to visit the LoC to know realities on the ground. Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan, senior diplomats from the British High Commission and French Embassy also freely visited the locals and intermingled with the residents.