ISLAMABAD-Eighteen, the luxury real estate project, has signed Mahira Khan as brand ambassador. The actress is set to appear in Eighteen’s new TVC campaign. Mahira Khan has previously worked with the brand as well and was a part of the first ever TVC of Eighteen, a star-studded affair where Mahira Khan was featured alongside other top celebrities of Pakistan. Eighteen’s CEO, Tarek Hamdy added, “Mahira is admired and revered by Pakistanis all over the world. She has been an integral part of Eighteen’s journey and she understands our brand values and ethos, so we are absolutely delighted to be working with a talent like her. Since her work goes beyond boundaries, it resonates with not only Pakistanis but also with our expat audiences residing all over the world.’ Eighteen is a golf course community located in the suburbs of Islamabad offering world-class amenities to its residents. It is an exclusive joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) of Pakistan. Located 10 minutes from the New Islamabad International Airport, the grand project occupies a focal place in the twin cities.