Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said the federal government should not put blame of its own failures on Sindh and maintained that work is already ongoing on many projects which are part of Karachi package.

The Sindh CM addressed the inaugural ceremony of the Manora Beach Road and said the provincial government is working for the development of the metropolis.

“A wall was built to stop the seawater. A jogging track is under construction here. Number of tourists had reduced at the Manora Beach due to the poor condition of its road.

“After construction of new road and completion of other facilities, this place will become the most busy tourist spot. Road infrastructure, water and drainage system of Kemari will also be improved and it will become a model district.”