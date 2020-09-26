Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said here on Friday that four more patients of coronavirus had lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours while 242 more cases of the virus were reported, lifting the death toll to 2,481 and the tally of cases to 135,488. In a statement issued here from the CM House, Murad said that with four more deaths from the virus, the death rate now stood at 1.8 percent.

The CM said that 16,976 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, which led to the detection of 242 new cases which constituted 1.5 percent detection rate. He added that so far 1,307,753 tests had been conducted which helped identify 135,488 patients. “Of these 135,488 patients, 95.5 percent or 129,396 had recovered, including 295 overnight,” he elaborated.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 3611 patients were under treatment in Sindh, including 3,328 who were in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 277 at different hospitals. He disclosed that the condition of 150 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 those patients who had been put on ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 242 new cases, 103 had been reported from Karachi division. “Out of these, 42 cases have been reported from District Central of the port city, 36 from District East, 10 from Malir, eight from District West, five from District South and two from Korangi,” Murad explained.

Regarding Sindh’s other districts, he said Sujawal had 18 fresh cases, Hyderabad and Dadu four cases each, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Badin, Larkana, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Shikarpur two cases each while Tharparkar and Thatta one case each.