KARACHI-1LINK (Pvt.) Limited (1LINK) and Decagon Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (Golootlo) have entered a strategic partnership for the PayPak Loyalty Programme allowing all new and existing PayPak customers of participating banks/issuers to avail year-round exclusive Golootlo deals and discounts at over 15,500 merchants in 130 cities nationwide. The signing ceremony was attended by Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, Fahad Mahmood, CEO Decagon, along with key personnel from both organizations, at 1LINK’s head office in Karachi. CEO 1LINK, Najeeb Agrawalla in his remarks, enunciated the significance of the PayPak Loyalty program in furthering State Bank of Pakistan’s and 1LINK Board’s vision of digitizing the payments landscape of Pakistan. He further highlighted that PayPak has achieved impressive success so far and this program will play an instrumental role in making PayPak the ‘card of choice’ for all.