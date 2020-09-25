Share:

ISLAMABAD-And Helen Mirren and husband Taylor Hackford, both 75, were the picture of happiness as they walked the blue carpet at the 2020 Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. The Oscar winner exuded elegance in a beautiful forest green gown as she posed alongside her dapper spouse for the star-studded event. Helen made a glamorous arrival for the occasion in a deep green gown with an asymmetrical neckline and frilled skirt. The Queen star teamed the piece with a chunky silver necklace and her grey tresses swept into a voluminous updo. As she walked the blue carpet Helen beamed alongside her dapper spouse Taylor, who was the picture of a gentleman in a smart navy blue tuxedo. Hosted by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the gala gathers leading philanthropists, talents and scientists to join forces and launch the charity’s initiatives to bridge the widening gap between health and the environment.