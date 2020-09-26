Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday chaired a meeting of senior officers and discussed policemen transfer and posting policy, recruitment process as well as other departmental issues. Presiding over a meeting on human resource management at Central Police Office, he said that hardworking, capable and highly educated human resources play a key role in running the affairs of any organisation. He said that steps should be taken to recruit the best human resources to fill the vacancies, keeping in view needs of modern policing for security and easy provision of services to citizens. He said that while posting or transferring officers at any level, merit, qualification and reputation should be taken into consideration and compliance with the issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) should not be neglected in any way. He said that promotion board meetings should be held regularly for departmental promotion of officers and personnel in all field formations so that the officers and personnel eligible for promotion could get their due right without any delay. He said that the officers who unnecessarily delay writing the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of their subordinates should be held accountable. The IGP said that the use of modern technology and software should be further promoted to improve the internal working of the police so that the professional affairs could be carried out more expeditiously and efficiently. The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Internal Accountability Bureau (IAB) Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Establishment BA Nasir, DIG Establishment Maqsood Al Hassan, DIG Headquarters Syed Khurram Ali and AIG Admin Waqar Shoaib among others.