Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emeer Senator Sirajul Haq has called for seeking the consent of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan to decide the status of the area. Talking to journalist during the JI joining ceremony by Tehreek-e-Tabdeeli-e-Nizam Party President Chaudhry Tauseef along with his workers at Mansoora on Friday, he said there was also a need to hold discussion in the parliament and taking into confidence the Kashmiri leadership before giving provincial status to GB. JI Naib Emeer Liaquat Baloch and other leaders also spoke on occasion and welcomed Ch Tauseef in the party folds. “The entire struggle of the Jamaat-e-Islami revolves around the objective to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state,” said Senator Siraj.

He said the people of Pakistan had already tested all the political parties which did nothing during their tenures except from ruining the country economy, destroying institutions and damaging its ideological boundaries.