MUZAFARABAD - While expressing grave concern over the deteriorating condition of the Kashmiri prisoners in and outside the occupied state, particularly Tihar Jail, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has said that there seems no respite from the pathetic and humiliating conditions faced by these poor inmates in jails.

During a meeting held here yesterday, the JKSM specifically expressed its concern about the party’s former chairman Zafar Akbar Bhat, who is under house detention since long and previously suffered minor brain hemorrhage during detention. Zafar Akbar, who is under continuous observation, was once again hospitalized on Wednesday last for check-up as he is yet to recover from illness.

JKSM Chairman Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Vice Chairman, Secretary General and all other executive members of the party from both sides of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the overall political situation.

They asked Indian authorities to lift all restriction against Zafar Akbar and allow him to avail medical consultations as advised by doctors attending him.

During the meeting, Chairman Altaf Ahmad Bhat expressed his deep shock over the killing of young lawyer Babar Qadri in illegally occupied Kashmir by Indian forces, saying all sane voices are being silenced by suppressive measures.

While condemning the killing, Bhat said that Qadri was a noted lawyer and debater. This is highly inhuman and barbaric, said Bhat adding that by silencing a lawyer and other educated youth, Kashmiri nation won’t deter from their mission of freedom from Indian Occupation.

Altaf Ahmad Bhat while paying tributes to slain youth who sacrificed their lives in recent past in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said that they are laying their lives for a sacred cause.

He stressed all world bodies to ascertain the causes and circumstances leading to the death of the youth in illegally occupied J&K.

He appealed to world bodies to come forward and ask India for free and fair plebiscite as per resolutions of United Nations.

The meeting termed Kashmir as a long pending political and humanitarian issue and expressed his serious concern about the pathetic condition of political prisoners. Altaf Ahmad Bhat said that despite being political prisoners they are denied every right guaranteed in the national or international jail manual.

Appealing the world organization for protecting the prisoner rights and safeguarding their lives in custody, the pro-freedom leader said that ill treatment, poor and unhygienic food, lack of medical aid and solitary confinement has adversely affected them badly and Kashmiris in general and their families in particular are worried for their safety.