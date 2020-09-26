Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that provision of quality healthcare to people, particularly weak segments of the society, is a priority of the government.

Chairing a review meeting on the provision of quality health facilities to deserving people under the National Health Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces here, the Prime Minister said provision of health facilities to the poor is mandatory, not optional.

He directed the Punjab Health Minister to review universal health coverage initially in two major cities of Punjab on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister was apprised that the Sehat Sahulat Programme of the government had been extended to 36 districts of Punjab, with 5.1 million families registered under it.

It was highlighted that the beneficiaries of the programme had increased during the tenure of present government.

The meeting was told that 80,389 persons were benefited from the facility this year.

During the last one and a half month, around 1.3 million families had been registered whereas 235 hospitals had been included in the panel.

The prime minister was updated that according to the feedback received, 97.5 percent had expressed complete satisfaction over the programme.

The meeting also gave briefing on the universal coverage of National Health Card in the KP.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Health Minister Punjab Yasmin Rashid, KP Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid, secretaries of relevant departments and senior officials.