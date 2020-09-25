Share:

LAHORE-The PIAF-Founders Alliance Friday made a clean sweep by winning all the 7 seats of LCCI Corporate Class for year 2020-21. Total 948 votes were polled out of 3179 while 19 votes were rejected due to technical reasons.

PIAF-Founders Alliance got 701 panel votes while the other candidates secured only 21 panel votes. Election Commission was consisting Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry.

Winning candidates include Mian Tariq Rehman who got 872 votes, Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi who got 841 votes, Ch Tahir Manzoor who got 834 votes, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi who got 826 votes, Abdul Wadood Alvi who got 800 votes, Malik Riaz Iqbal who got 787 votes, Mubashar Naseer Butt who got 783 votes, while Tahir Malik who got 155 votes and Muhamad Nawaz got 139 Votes.

In the second phase, polling for Associate Class would be held today (September 26). As much as 10,670 associate class members will cast their votes. Muhammad Kashif Bashir, Nasir Hameed Khan, Mian Maqbool Siddiqi, M. Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Shahzad Butt, Muhammad Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir Ch, Muhammad Ali Afzal, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, Mian Javed Ali, Ali Raza, Zain Elahi, Nabeel Mehmood, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad wasim Abbas, Sajid Aziz Meer, Muhammad Asim, Mian M. Kamran Saif, Rana Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Saveed, Muhammad Mansha Bhatti, Muhammad Khalid are in the run for eight seats.

The final results will be announced on September 30 in the scheduled Annual General Meeting.