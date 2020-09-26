Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished 16 constructions in violation of building regulations at Naz Town, Johar Town and Abid Town. According to a LDA spokesperson here on Friday, the authority demolished an illegally constructed market, comprising 12 shops in a private housing scheme Naz Town. The buildings constructed on residential plots No 52 and 53-A Block Johar Town were demolished due to illegal commercial use while a building constructed on residential Plot No. 436 Block E Johar Town was also demolished. The LDA also demolished an illegal workshop at Plot No 136 Block F in private housing Scheme ,Abid Town, besides an illegal restaurant on PIA Link Road during the operation.