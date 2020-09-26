Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has written letters to parliamentary leaders of National Assembly seeking their opinion for conducting transparency in the upcoming Election of Gilgit-Baltistan.

“All the parliamentary leaders are asked to share their suggestion for legislation and amendments for upcoming election of GB,” said speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, in his letter dispatched to the parliamentary leaders. An important meeting to discuss parliamentary affairs related to the legislative business has been called on coming Monday (28th September). Electoral Reforms and measures to ensure transparency in the upcoming Election of Gilgit-Baltistan will be on the agenda of the meeting.

The members of the standing committee have been asked to come up with suggestions from their respective political parties with reference to the agenda.

The meeting will be attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbol and others.

, BNP-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and others.