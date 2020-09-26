Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Friday said that the government was working hard to give more facilities to workers. “This is a high time for industrial development in the province,” he said.

Talking to a delegation of Labour Union, he said with peace in Afghanistan door to Central Asia would be opened. The minister pledged that the rights of the workers would be protected at any cost.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Shaukat Yousafzai said that work on Phase-II of Rashakai Economic Zone (REZ) had been accelerated. He was of the view that improvement in Pak-Afghan Border Management system had paved the way for establishing trade markets in the border areas.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was taking concrete steps to remove legal complexities and improve facilities for the workers and bring merit in public affairs. “Special attention will be paid to workers’ representation and rights,” the minister said. Protection of workers’ rights and observance of law would be ensured in all cases.

Representation of workers in the Workers’ Welfare Board, labour colony issues, facilities and steps taken by the labour department for the well-being of the workers also came under discussion.

The minister said the labour department would continue to serve workers in every sector without any discrimination and keeping in view the merit. In this regard, the department had increased liaison with workers and organizations working in various fields to better understand the problems and plan accordingly. He said after integration of the tribal districts, the scope and efficiency of the labour department was being further improved and a ten-year plan was being worked out in this regard.