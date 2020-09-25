Share:

ISLAMABAD-A parliamentary committee on Friday expressed concerns over the absence of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hmmad Azhar from the committee’s meeting.

Meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production was held under the chairmanship of Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA. The Committee has expressed its grave concern over the absence of Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar from the committee’s meeting. The committee members were of the view that federal minister should attend the meeting to respond the performance of the ministry and its attached departments.

Later, the committee directed the Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to attend the next meeting. The Committee deferred the Bill “The Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019” till its next meeting due to non-attendance of the Mover.

CEO, NPO briefed the Committee that the NPO is working under the umbrella of Ministry of Industries & Production (MoI&P) for productivity enhancement in Pakistan. NPO is a public sector company registered with SECP and working as liaison office of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), Japan. He further apprised that APO was established in 1961 under a regional intergovernmental convention and committed to improve productivity in the Asia-Pacific region. Pakistan is one of eight founder member countries of APO and today, PAO has 21 member countries from Asia-Pacific. After detailed briefing by CEO, the members of the committee asked the ministry about the shortage of fertilizer (DAP) in the market and further directed that the availability of fertilizer (DAP) must be ensured in the every market to facilitate the farmers.

G.M, SEC briefed the Committee that Sate Engineering Corporation (SEC) was established under ERO 1972 amended 1974 on bifurcation of WPIDC and engineering goods manufacturing units were transferred along with employees to SEC. He also added that state Engineering Corporation (SEC) and its subsidiaries companies are registered under company’s ordinance 1913 / company’s ordinance 1984 presently called as companies Act 2017 and being governed under Corporate Governance Rules 2013 amended 2017. Out of the thirteen subsidiaries of SEC, six units have been privatized during 90s whereas three units have been transferred to other organization.

The meeting was attended by Nasir Khan Musa, Muahmmad Akram, Sahibzada Sibgatullah, Ms. Sajida Begum, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Ali Gohar Khan, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Riaz ul Haq, Syed Mustafa Mahmud and Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by the senior officers of M/o Industries & Production.