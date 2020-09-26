Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs was held here at Parliament House on Friday.

The meeting was held in the Chairmanship of Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi, MNA.

The issue of containers stuck up at sea ports of Pakistan without any justification and also penalties imposed by foreign shipping companies and private terminal operators at ports for consignment arriving in Pakistan during lockdown period, was taken up by the members of the committee, vice president of FPCCI and representative of Lahore Chamber of Commerce.

It was told that although, an order was issued by the Director General of Shipping advising shipping lines not to impose container detention charges on import shipments but these are not only imposed and demurrage are also asked to be paid in billions. In other parts of the region, this has been waived off during the lockdown period of COVID-19. The committee vowed to take up this matter in the next scheduled meeting for the redressal of grievances.

The bills “The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019”, were deferred for the next meeting in order to have more clarity from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Ministry of Law & Justice.

The meeting was attended by MNA’s Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Faheem Khan, Saif Ur Rehman, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Khan Muhmmad Jamali, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Lal Chand, Usama Qadri, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Kamal Uddin and Secretary Maritime Affairs, Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Chairman Port Qasim Authority and senior officers of the ministry.