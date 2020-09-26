Share:

KARACHI - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi laid the foundation stone of Pakistan Maritime Science and Technology Park (PMSTP) and inaugurated Bahria School of Engineering & Applied Sciences (BSEAS) at Bahria University, Karachi.

Upon arrival, Chief of the Naval Staff was received by Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral (Retd) Kaleem Shaukat, said a news release on Friday. The core objective of PMSTP project is to jump start national blue economy through promotion of maritime sciences, technologies and businesses.

PMSTP will act as a vibrant platform for academia, government, industry collaboration and to further facilitate start-ups, industries and entrepreneurs through policy support.

PMSTP will house Research, Design and Development (RD&D) Centers, Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and various other multi-purpose structures. A dedicated space will be created to generate & maintain maritime innovation eco-system. A state-of-the-art Maritime Skills Development Center will also be established to train the youth in diverse maritime disciplines in order to enable them to benefit from boundless opportunities in the expanding maritime sector.