ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 798 fresh Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the official data.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 91 Coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 36 cases, 1 death; GB 36 cases and AJK 19 Covid-19 cases. Punjab reported 178 Coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. The provincial tally has risen to 98,864 while the death toll is 2,229. Meanwhile, four more died due to Covid-19 as Sindh toll rose to 2,481. Sindh reported at least 242 new Coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 135,488. 295 more patients recovered from the disease, taking the provincial total to 129,396. Meanwhile, the country has reported 348 recoveries from Coronavirus. The total has now risen to 294,740 while the recovery rate is 95.4 percent, according to the officials.