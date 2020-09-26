Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that the party would not extend any cooperation to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) inside or outside the parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the PTI had no public mandate to rule the country. “We have already made it clear that we will not extend any cooperation to this selected government. These people have no mandate of people of Pakistan,” she maintained. “Ring leader Imran Sahib will have to go home now,” she said further.

The spokesperson said the people of Pakistan now knew very well that a corrupt and incompetent group was imposed on the country by manipulating the RTS after 2018 general elections. “There is no doubt in it now,” she added. She said that elections were manipulated and added that a non-elected government cannot represent the people. “Whenever the elections were engineered, whenever the elections were engineered, the masses endured difficulties,” she held. Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan ring leader of flour, sugar, electricity mafia, Marriyum said that he should have answered ECP in 23 foreign accounts case.

She said during the hearing of bail application of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore High Court, somebody submitted an application for cancellation of his bail but without having mentioned name of his father. She believed that the application was filed on behest of Imran Khan. She said the government would never succeed in arresting Shehbaz Sharif before the upcoming GB elections. She was of the view that rights of the people were being suppressed even today.

She alleged that the government wanted to rig GB elections as they did in 2018 elections. However, she warned, his party will not let this happen. She said the GB government was removed even before completing its term on the instruction of Imran Khan. She vowed that Shehbaz Sharif will implement each and every decision taken in the APC.

She told media that in the 58-page reference filed against Shehbaz Sharif, none of the approvers and of 110 witnesses mentioned name of Shehbaz Sharif as corrupt. She said the NAB didn’t move in Malam Jabba, BRT Peshawar, Billion Tree Tsunami case. She believed that the government wanted to arrest Shehbaz Sharif before the local government elections by the orders of Imran Khan. She also criticised the government for increase in drug prices.

Orangzeb questioned as to why the government wanted to arrest Shehbaz Sharif when the reference had been filed and challan submitted in the court. She said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also selected one and ruined Punjab in terms of development.