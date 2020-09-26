Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned and sought independent investigation into the gruesome killing of prominent Kashmiri lawyer and activist, Babar Qadri, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Srinagar.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that another voice critical of Indian atrocities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir had been silenced through an extra-judicial murder.

The authorities in held Kashmir have snapped draconian laws including Unauthorized Activities Prevention Act, Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act, to silence any dissenting voice. More than 300 Kashmiris have been extra-judicially killed during the last one year in fake encounters and so-called "cordon and search” operations. Babar Qadri is another Kashmiri victim of the Indian state terrorism.

India must realize that brutalization of Kashmiri people cannot weaken their resolve for freedom from illegal Indian occupation and their inalienable right to self-determination.