Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed says due to prudent policies of the government, now Pakistan is being recognised for tourism, not terrorism.

In a statement on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only surfaced as the leader of Islamic world but global leader as well.

Murad Saeed said as soon as PM Imran Khan's speech was started at UNGA, Indian representatives’ preferred to opt the escape route from the forum.