Pakistan on Saturday has reported 7 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 309,581. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,451.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 566 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 135,488 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,941 in Punjab, 37,588 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,367 in Islamabad, 14,932 in Balochistan, 2,630 in Azad Kashmir and 3,635 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,481 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,229 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 145 in Balochistan, 181 in Islamabad, 85 in GB and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,384,186 coronavirus tests and 40,167 in last 24 hours. 295,333 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 576 patients are in critical condition.