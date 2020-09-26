Share:

Punjab information minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan address to UN General Assembly (UNGA) truly reflects sentiments of People of Pakistan and Muslim Ummah.

Provincial information minister said this in a statement issued here Saturday.

He held PM Imran Khan talked of the problems facing the world and their solution in substantive and vigorous way.

PM underlined the need of alleviating the poverty, climate changes and containment of Islamophobia, Chohan observed. PM also talked of peaceful resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues for lasting peace in the world.

PM also exposed India’s state rowdy-ism in Kashmir like his first address to UNGA, he stated.

The entire world bears witness that Sushma Swaraj leveled allegation of terrorism against Pakistan in 2016 before all the world. At that time Nawaz Sharif did not make mention of name of Kulbhushan who was then arrested.

He underscored Nawaz Sharif preferred his personal interests to country’s internal and external interests at every level. This state of affairs rendered Pakistan isolated at diplomatic level in the world . The world is all praise for Imran Khan for his strategy against COVID-19 and revival of economy.

He remarked Imran Khan is leader not only Pakistan but of the entire Muslim Ummah.