Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Ch. has stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented Pakistan's perspective on international and regional issues with explicitness, courage, wisdom and sagacity at the UN General Assembly session.

In a statement about the Prime Minister's address at the UNGA's 75th session, the Spokesperson said the Prime Minister elaborated his government's vision of building new Pakistan on the pattern of the state of Medina.

The Spokesperson said the Prime Minister presented the Kashmir issue convincingly and comprehensively, pointing out Indian aggression and state terrorism and stressing for fulfillment of the promises of Kahsmiris' rights and plebiscite. He said Imran Khan dilated upon Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process, Islamophobia, Covid-19, implications of illegal transfer of money and the ways to address them.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister presented Pakistan's perspective on issues like climate change, reforms in Security Council, and international peace and stability. He said the Prime Minister urged the international community to take steps for resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute under the UN Security Council resolutions.