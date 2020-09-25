Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature. Owing these efforts, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal including DSP CIA Hakim Khan, ASI Jaffar Ali and other officials successfully arrested three members of a criminal gang. Police team also recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons used in various criminal incidents.