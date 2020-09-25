Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday launched a search operation in Taxila and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies Police under the supervision of SHO Taxila Police Station conducted search operation in the area and searched 149 houses while 345 persons were also interrogated.

Police also checked particulars of various 71 tenants, he added.

The spokesman said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.