Share:

KARACHI - Additional Station House Officer of Gulistan-e Johar police station Sub-Inspector Raheem Khan embraced martyrdom in exchange of fires with robbers on Friday, city police spokesperson said.

The four robbers were reportedly trying to flee after looting citizens at Khalid Bin Waleed Road in a White Corolla but they were intervened by the law enforcers. The suspects instead opened fire on the police party and killed the Additional SHO when they were asked to stop in Gulistan-e-Johar locality. The police also retaliated but the suspects managed to escape despite receiving injuries.

The alleged robbers snatched a vehicle at Munawwar roundabout but left it as it was possibly turned off by the tracking company. They grabbed another vehicle a ‘Dala’ of a man who delivered vegetable to vendors. Their first two vehicles were recovered by the police.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Sindh Police Mushtaq Mahar took notice of the incident and sought report from SSP East on measures being taken to nab the suspects. Later in the day, the funeral prayer of the martyr was offered at Police Headquarters in Garden which was attended by Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and other senior police officers.

The martyred cop Raheem Khan, 56, joined Sindh police in 1986 and served the department and the people on different posts with honesty, the city police said in a press release. He left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters.

“Hundreds of police Jawans and officers have embraced martyrdom for protecting lives and properties of the people, maintaining peace and failing evil designs of terrorist and criminals,” it added.

The city police assured the people that they stood besides the citizens and would not hesitate from any sort of sacrifice for eradicating crime and terrorism. The spokesperson said that different teams of police were conducting raids to nab the suspects, adding that they would be arrested soon. He also asked the people to call ‘Police Madadgar 15’ as the suspects may visit any doctor or dispensary as they were ‘severely’ injured.