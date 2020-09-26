Share:

KANDHKOT-: Kashmore police on late Thursday night claimed to have recovered a man from a hideout in katcha area after an encounter with kidnappers. While talking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashmore Amjad Ahmed Sheikh said that Hubdar Ali Pahore, a rickshaw driver from Shikarpur village, was on his way to his home that suddenly a group of armed men intercepted him and took him to the katcha area. On learning about the incident, a heavy contingent of police raided a hideout where the kidnappers had kept Pahore. Sheikh further said that on seeing police party, the kidnappers started firing at it indiscriminately. “Police returned the fire, and eventually managed to free him from captivity,” the SSP added.