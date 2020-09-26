Share:

ISLAMABAD - The capital police have urged the students to demonstrate responsible attitude and remain away from the unlawful practices like use of drugs, smoking and amateur driving. Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh along with DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir on Friday visited the Islamabad Model College for Boys sector I-10/2 under Public Relation and Educational Programme. They met with the students there and shared the safety tips against COVID-19 virus. The students were also briefed about the various wings of police as well their functioning and also efforts of the force to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.